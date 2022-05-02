Telangana Police recruitment 2022: Apply for Constable post and other vacancies, check details

Candidates are advised to apply for the posts in Telangana Police before the last day, 20 May 2022.

Telangana Police has begun the online application for recruitment to 17291 vacancies. Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts on the TSLPRB website. Candidates are advised to apply for the posts in Telangana Police before the last day, 20 May 2022.

The recruitment is being done for the post of Excise Constable, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Sub Inspector (SI), Transport Constable, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Firemen, Warder, Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor.

How to apply for TS Police Recruitment 2022:

Step1: Go to the official website of TS Police at tslprb.in

Step2: Fill in your personal details and register yourself

Step3: Now, choose the notifications and posts that you want to apply for

Step4: Make online payment of the registration fee

Step5: Once you make the payment successfully, click on the text that reads Continue to Fill the Application. It will redirect you to the Online Application Form

Step6: Fill in your details and check I Agree. Then Click on ‘Proceed to Next Page’

Step7: Fill up your educational qualifications for the selected posts and then click on submit

Step 8: You will be directed to the Print Application page. Download your filled application forms for each of the posts applied by clicking on the respective posts applied button.

Step 9: A pdf file will get downloaded. Print out your online Application Forms and preserve it for future correspondence

The board will be conducting the prelims written exam for the candidates who have successfully filled Part 1 of the application.

Candidates who qualify the Preliminary Written Test will need to visit the official website again for completing the Part-II Application

The aspiring candidates can check the vacancy break-up and other details by visiting the official website - tslprb.in.