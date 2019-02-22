Telangana man shot dead in Florida; family seeks Indian government's help to bring back body

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana was allegedly shot dead in Florida in the United States by unidentified gunmen, late on Tuesday night (local time). 45-year-old Kotha Goverdhan Reddy had moved to Florida seven years ago and worked there as a manager at a store, according to Madhusudan Reddy, the brother of the victim.

A native of Yadadri Bhongir district, Goverdhan is survived by his wife and two children. “We received information that on Tuesday late night, two persons barged into the gas station store where Goverdhan was alone and opened fire on him,” Madhusudan told ANI.

Kotha Sreeya, daughter of the deceased told ANI: “Yesterday morning we received information from USA that my father was shot dead in the store he was working in. They said that the incident happened the day before yesterday (US time) and a few persons came into the store in which he was working as a manager and demanded money following which he was shot.”

The family has also sought the government's help to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased to India.

