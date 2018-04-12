Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results tomorrow; check on bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the Inter 1st year and Inter 2nd year exam results 2018 at 9 am on 13 April. According to News 18, the results can be checked on its official websites bse.telangana.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Board Inter I & II Year exams were held between 28 February, 2018 and 19 March, 2018. According to The Times of India, approximately 9.63 lakh candidates appeared for both examinations this year. In 2017, around 4.14 lakh candidates appeared for the TS Intermediate examination that was held across 1,294 centres in the state.

The TS BIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education started in 2014 after the state separated from Andhra Pradesh, NDTV reported.

Steps to check the result

1) Go to the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

2) Click on the link saying Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and 2nd year Results 2018

3) Enter your Roll number and the other details and click submit

4) Download the results and take a print out of your TS Board Inter 1st year result 2018 and TS Board Inter 2nd year Results 2018 for future reference.