Telangana horror: Police find bodies of two girls, one a minor, in Hajipur well over three days

The bodies of two girls, one a minor, were recovered from a well and its surroundings in Hajipur village of Telangana over three days, according to several media reports.

On Friday, Telangana police found a the body of a 14-year-old girl in a dry well in the village, reported The News Minute. On Monday, while searching for clues pertaining to her case, police also found the body of an 18-year-old girl who went missing in March.

A Hindu report quoted Yadadri DCP K Narayana Reddy as saying that an investigating team led by the Bhongir inspector found a student bag's in the corner of the well, which led to the discovery of a semi-decomposed body.

Both girls, according to police, were sexually assaulted before being killed. While the younger girl's parents lodged a police complaint last Thursday after she went missing. The parents of the older girl had not filed a missing person's report because they assumed that she eloped with her boyfriend.

Several suspects, including the owner of the land on which the well well is located, have been detained.

On Monday night, reported Times of India, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat suspended Bommalaramaram sub-inspector (SI) K Srinivas for neglecting crime prevention duties.

Police have also begun looking for another 11-year-old girl who went missing from the same village in 2015.

