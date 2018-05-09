You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Telangana Gurukul CET result 2018 declared by CCG; check your score at tgcet.cgg.gov.in

India FP Staff May 09, 2018 15:37:30 IST

Telangana Gurukul CET result 2018 has been declared today by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Telangana on its official website, tgcet.cgg.gov.in.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

CGG had organised the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 on 8 April, 2018, for students seeking admissions to Class 5th for the academic year 2018-19 at the schools that come under the purview of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS), Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS).

Here is how the candidates can check their Telangana Gurukul V-TGCET Result 2018

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tgcet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on Results

Step 3 – Enter your Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth, click on Get Results

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

A total of 1,16,785 students had appeared for the Telangana Gurukul CET 2018 exam competing against 40,000 seats in 497 Welfare Residential Schools.

CGG will release the Call Letters for qualified candidates tomorrow i.e. 10th May, 2018, and students will be joining the allocated Institution from Friday, 11th May, 2018. The second list of candidates is expected to be released on 30th May, 2018.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 15:37 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores