Telangana Gurukul CET result 2018 declared by CCG; check your score at tgcet.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Gurukul CET result 2018 has been declared today by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Telangana on its official website, tgcet.cgg.gov.in.

CGG had organised the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 on 8 April, 2018, for students seeking admissions to Class 5th for the academic year 2018-19 at the schools that come under the purview of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS), Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS).

Here is how the candidates can check their Telangana Gurukul V-TGCET Result 2018

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tgcet.cgg.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on Results

Step 3 – Enter your Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth, click on Get Results

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

A total of 1,16,785 students had appeared for the Telangana Gurukul CET 2018 exam competing against 40,000 seats in 497 Welfare Residential Schools.

CGG will release the Call Letters for qualified candidates tomorrow i.e. 10th May, 2018, and students will be joining the allocated Institution from Friday, 11th May, 2018. The second list of candidates is expected to be released on 30th May, 2018.