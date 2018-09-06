Telangana governor accepts state cabinet recommendation to dissolve Assembly; ask KCR to continue as caretaker CM

Chief Minister, KC Rao met the Governor ESL Narasimhan who accepted the Telangana cabinet's recommendation to dissolve assembly. Narasimhan asked KC Rao to continue as caretaker CM and the chief minister agreed, said Raj Bhavan communique to PTI.

The Telangana cabinet met for the second time in five days to pass a resolution to dissolve the assembly to pave the way for early elections on Thursday.

Sources in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday claimed the government has more-or-less made up its mind on dissolution of the assembly, whose term ends in 2019. "Dissolution is pucca. Yes, that's what's happening...the Cabinet will recommend dissolution or convening of the House to deliberate on the matter," a senior TRS leader had told PTI.

Speculation has been rife about the dissolution of the Assembly and early polls for over a fortnight now.

Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections next year, but the ruling TRS reportedly sees political benefit in delinking the two polls. The decision on whether to hold an early election now rests with the Election Commission.

The party captured power in the state in the maiden Assembly elections held in May 2014, winning 63 of the 119 seats.

With inputs from PTI