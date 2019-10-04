You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Narendra Modi in Delhi today; agenda yet to be disclosed

India Press Trust of India Oct 04, 2019 08:13:01 IST

  • K Chandrasekhar Rao left for the national capital and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 October, official sources said in Hyderabad.

  • Though the agenda of the meeting is not yet officially disclosed, sources said Rao may press for the early release of pending funds from the Centre, among other issues.

  • This would be the first meeting between Modi and the Telangana chief minister after the former became PM for the second term.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left for the national capital and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 4 October, official sources said in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"The chief minister left for Delhi. He will be meeting the prime minister on October 4 at 11 am," the sources said.

Though the agenda of the meeting is not yet officially disclosed, sources said Rao may press for the early release of pending funds from the Centre, among other issues.

This would be the first meeting between Modi and the Telangana chief minister after the former became PM for the second term.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 08:13:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores