Telangana braces for extremely heavy rainfall, 'red' alert issued till 28 July

‘Red’ alert has been issued for Telangana for the next three days, until 28 July as the southern state will continue to witness very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Districts including Warangal, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Medak, Vikarabad and Kamareddy are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall till Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Several places, including low-lying areas, have reported heavy waterlogging due to incessant rainfall on Tuesday.

Flood-like situation in Nizamabad

Heavy downpour has resulted in flood-like situation in most parts of Nizamabad following heavy rainfall in the region.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Warangal, Nizamabad and other districts.

Telangana IT employees to log out in phases

Water-logging has been disrupting traffic movement on several parts of Telangana. Amid this, the city police have advised employees of IT companies in Telangana and Hyderabad to log out in phased manner to avoid massive traffic snarls.

Rains force Telangana schools to change timings

Amid heavy rains, timings of schools in Telangana have been changes. As per the notice issued by Telangana Directorate of School Education (DSE) schools in the state will start at 9:30 am from now on. Primary schools will function till 4:15 pm, while upper primary and high schools will function till 4:45 pm. The same timings are applicable for the primary schools running on the high school campus.

“In the case of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, there is no change in the timings of school and hence will follow the timings given in the academic calendar," the notice read.

