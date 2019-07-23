Tejism: Decoding Tej Pratap Yadav's mysterious godly attire and its true sacred meaning

What is the exact opposite of megalomania? Former Bihar cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav has the answer.

At first sight, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap dressing up as Lord Shiva may lead a lot of people into incorrectly believing that is a sign of the most ridiculous form of narcissism.

After a considerable amount of time in the wilderness, FP Special Forces is back to set things right.

Tej Pratap's godly attire has nothing to do with toxic self-obsession. It is simply his attempt to inspire faith in people. So what if many people will laugh at the idea of Tej Pratap posing as an avatar of an avatar of God?

Faith is anyway based on choice and the lack of evidence supporting it does not matter. Tej Pratap is going the Flying Spaghetti Monster way.

He is trying to show the beauty of religion by pointing out that anyone can claim to be anything, if logic and evidence are immaterial.

FP Special Forces was inspired enough by Tej Pratap's holy attire to float a new religion: Tejism.

Some of the sacred commandments related to Tejism can be found on the Instagram account of 'Lord Pratap'.

For example, one of the laws of Tejism dictates that whenever the world stops believing that you are a politician who actually cares about real issues affecting people like poverty and unemployment, you should run to a field and play the flute to some cows.

Nothing convinces people of your holiness like some quality time spent with cows.

And if everything else fails, Tejism definitely inspires people to dress up as their favourite gods, block all the folks calling you self-obsessed, and start a religion of their own.

The depth of Tej Pratap's messages truly matches his godly attire.