‘Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rahe hain’: RJD leader’s phone call to top Bihar official goes viral online
In a video being circulated widely online, Tejashwi Yadav is seen speaking to Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh seeking permission for teachers to hold a protest
A video of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s conversation with the Patna District Magistrate during a teachers' protest in Patna has gone viral on social media.
As per The Indian Express, in a show of support, the Bihar Opposition leader had joined the agitation in Patna when he was told the teachers had been denied permission for a sit-in at their planned venue. Yadav then dialled Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh to seek assurance that the protest would be allowed.
In the video, Tejashwi Yadav is seen speaking on speakerphone to Patna DM even as he is surrounded by the protesters.
Watch the full video here
WATCH: When @yadavtejashwi rung up DM of Patna in front of protesting aspiring teachers in Patna. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/QZEHECPCpK
— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 21, 2021
"They are saying they are not being allowed to sit on dharna," Tejashwi Yadav said.
"Will they need to keep asking for permission daily? There was a lathi charge, their food was thrown away, they were driven away... Now they are all scattered. Some of them are here at Eco Park with me," the RJD leader said, adding that he would send the application via WhatsApp.
When Yadav sought to know when he would hear back from the DM, Singh shot back saying, “Kab tak meaning? (What do you mean 'by when'?) You haven’t sent the application and are questioning me.”
Yadav then introduced himself amid protestors’ laughter: “Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rahein hai, DM Sahab (This is Tejashwi Yadav speaking, Mr DM).”
After a pause, Singh replied: ‘Acha, ok sir.”
The protesters had a quick laugh at the official’s quick change of tone.
The 31-year-old RJD leader had led the Mahagathbandhan to challenge the Nitish Kumar-led alliance during the Bihar Assembly election last year. RJD put up a dominant show, emerging as the single largest party in the polls.
