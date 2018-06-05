Teenaged mentally challenged girl raped in Jharkhand's Dhanbad; mother says security official responsible

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): A woman in Dhanbad claimed that her mentally challenged daughter was raped by a security official at a private colliery on Tuesday morning, police said.

In her complaint, the woman said her 15-year-old daughter could not keep pace with her during morning walk in the residential colony of the colliery and lagged behind, something that she had "failed to notice," Sarif Khan, the officer in-charge of Jogta police station, said.

"When she realised that her daughter was nowhere to be seen, she retraced steps to look for her. The girl was found lying in a bush and the security person was seen fleeing the spot," he said quoting the FIR.

Police swung into action immediately after a case was filed in the matter. "We have raided the security official's quarter twice in the morning, but he was nowhere to be found," Khan said, adding that a medical test was conducted on the girl this afternoon.

Demanding immediate justice for the girl, the woman said the doctor had advised her to go out on walks with her daughter every morning. "I did not expect someone to attack a helpless girl, who does not even know how to cry properly," she added.