Technical snag between Dadar and Parel stations delays Central Line trains by half an hour

A technical issue between Dadar and Parel stations on the Central Railway Line in Mumbai has delayed all slow trains going towards Kalyan by half an hour. Some people have tweeted to report that all trains have been stopped back to back towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the Fort area.

Looks like a major problem between #Dadar and Parel on the Central line. Commuters disembarking from multiple rakes. Photo taken at around 7:07 am. #Mumbai @RidlrMUM @moneycontrolcom @rajtoday pic.twitter.com/wIaBTi6DSH — Nachiket Deuskar (@PartTimeBowler) July 27, 2018

Commuters were seen disembarking from the train onto the tracks as the snag continued. Meanwhile, more details and updates are awaited.