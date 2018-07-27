You are here:
Technical snag between Dadar and Parel stations delays Central Line trains by half an hour

India FP Staff Jul 27, 2018 09:09:17 IST

A technical issue between Dadar and Parel stations on the Central Railway Line in Mumbai has delayed all slow trains going towards Kalyan by half an hour. Some people have tweeted to report that all trains have been stopped back to back towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the Fort area.

Commuters were seen disembarking from the train onto the tracks as the snag continued. Meanwhile, more details and updates are awaited.


