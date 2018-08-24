‘Team Kerala Cyber Warriors’ hacks Hindu Mahasabha’s website, puts up ‘Kerala Spicy Nadan Beef Curry’ recipe

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s official website was reportedly hacked by a group going by ‘Team Kerala Cyber Warriors’ on Friday, reported The Indian Express.

The landing page of the Hindu Mahasabha’s website displayed a recipe to make ‘Kerala Spicy Nadan Beef Curry’. It is speculated that the hack was in response to Swami Chakrapani’s controversial comments on Kerala flood victims.

On 22 August, Swami Chakrapani had said only those who don't eat beef should be helped as it is a sin to help beef eaters. "I am also appealing for help in Kerala. But help should be given to those who respect nature and creatures. When roti was available to people in Kerala, they were slaughtering the cow to eat her meat. So, what I mean is that Hindus should provide help to those who avoid cow meat," Chakrapani said.

According to their Facebook page, Team Kerala Cyber warriors is an organization founded in 2015. The group also posted about the hack on their Facebook page and added a video where on a refresh command the Hindu Mahasabha's website changes to a recipe of beef curry.

In September 2017, the group hacked the website of a private school in Gurugram, after a 7-year-old child was murdered inside the school premises.

The group also claimed responsibility for hacking the website of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jammu & Kashmir unit in April 2018. It had demanded justice for the 8-year-old girl who was gang-raped and murdered in Kathua.