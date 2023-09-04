Teachers' Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages and quotes for 'Shiksha Divas'

With Teachers’ Day 2023 nearing on 5 September, now is the right time to think of ways to thank your favourite teachers for their unwavering support. The day, which is marked on the fifth day of September every year, is also known as ‘Shiksha Divas’ and marks the birth anniversary of the former President of India – Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

An eminent teacher himself, with a distinguished career in education, when his students asked Radhakrishnan to mark the day in his name, he replied that the day be celebrated as Teachers’ Day instead, to recognise the contribution of so many teachers to society and honour their tireless contributions in shaping the future of the country.

Below are some wishes, greetings, messages and quotes to mark the eventful day:

Wishes and greetings

– Thank you for setting the right path for us to continue on. Your unwavering dedication has helped me improve. Happy Teachers’ Day!

– If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t have known how a mentor can change one’s life. Happy Teachers’ Day!

– Today, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for always correcting me whenever I needed chiding to be corrected. Your constant scoldings have helped me succeed in my life. Happy Teachers’ Day!

– I cannot forget how much I hated Maths. If it weren’t for you, dearest Ma’am, I wouldn’t have done so well in my exams. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Messages

– Dear Madam, your lessons transcend beyond the curriculum; they touch our hearts and mould our character. Happy Teachers’ Day to a true mentor.

– Happy Teachers’ Day! I am grateful for your guidance which has saved my future. Can’t thank you enough for everything you have done.

– I have never been able to say this to you but your invaluable life lessons have been a guiding source for me in life as in the class, guiding me through both smooth and challenging paths. Happy Teachers’ Day!

– Thank you for making studies look like a puzzle to be solved rather than a boring and formal mind training. May God bless you with long health and happiness. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Quotes

– “The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.” – Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

– “Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.” – Colleen Wilcox

– “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

– “The art of teaching is the art of discovery.” – Mark Van Doren

– “The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind.” – Khalil Gibran