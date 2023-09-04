Teachers' Day 2023: Why 'Shikshak Divas' is marked on 5 September in India

In India, teachers are highly revered and teaching as a profession is greatly respected. As part of the profound admiration for them, 5 September is celebrated as Teachers’ Day or ‘Shikshak Divas’ in the country every year. The rest of the world celebrates 5 October as World Teachers’ Day, as an initiative by prominent international organisations to mark the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO recommendations. Shikshak Divas in India also marks the birth anniversary of the country’s former president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Also a scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna awardee, Radhakrishnan was born on this day in 1888.

Why 5 September is marked as Teachers’ Day

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most renowned scholars and philosophers of his time, also served as the first Vice President of India from 1952-1962, for a period of 10 years and later became the second President of India, serving in office from 1962 to 1967.

An eminent teacher himself, the former President of the nation also played a significant role in shaping modern India’s educational system. In addition, he served as a professor at various prestigious Indian and international universities. It was for his distinguished career in education and contribution as Statesman that his birth date, 5 September was chosen as the day of honour to appreciate the contributions of teachers in India.

It is said that when Dr Radhakrishan took office as the second President of India in 1962, his students approached him to recognise 5 September as a special day and requested it to be celebrated as ‘Radhakrishnan Day’. Dr Radhakrishnan, however, made a request to mark the day as Teachers’ Day, to recognise the contribution of teachers to society and honour their tireless efforts and contributions in shaping the future of the country.

Since then, his birth anniversary has been commemorated as Teachers’ Day in educational institutions like schools, colleges, and universities, where students put on performances and dances and host elaborate shows for their most loved teachers. For those who have already completed formal education in schools and colleges, Teachers’ Day is an excellent opportunity to express gratitude to their mentors and acknowledge the profound influence they have had on their lives.