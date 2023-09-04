Teachers, also referred to as ‘shikshaks’, play a crucial role in shaping their students’ future. To honour their presence in our lives, every year on 5 September, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, is commemorated as a special day for teachers in India’s educational institutions.

While World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on 5 October, is an international initiative led by prominent organisations, India, on the other hand, marks Teachers’ Day on a different occasion. Not just this, the remarkable day also acknowledges the profound impact of the wonderful teachers in the students’ lives. It also acknowledges their personal contributions to the specialising field or community.

Let us look at the history, significance and celebrations of the day:

Teachers’ Day 2023: History

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on 5 September 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. He is remembered as India’s second President and first Vice President. As the Independent nation’s second president from 1962 to 1967, a few students requested him to celebrate his birthday. Dr Radhakrishnan, on his part, asked them to observe it as Teachers’ Day instead. Since then, 5 September has been designated as Teachers’ Day.

Dr Radhakrishnan served in wide capacities as a scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee. Therefore, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers’ Day or Shikshak Diwas in India. The former president highly acknowledged teachers’ contribution to society.

Teachers’ Day 2023: Significance

The day holds teachers in high regard as well as recognising them as the backbone of our nation and expressing appreciation for their work in preparing the younger generation for a brighter future. Teachers are the foundation on which youth’s education is built.

The day is an ideal opportunity to let your teachers know their impact on your life. You can remind them how they inspired you to do well and succeed in life, and recognise their dedication and work.

Teachers’ Day 2023: Celebrations

The event is marked throughout educational institutions with pomp and show. Culture programmes are held to mark the special day as students gift their favourite teachers chocolates, flowers and gifts. Students perform for their teachers while stage drama and other events are also organised on the occasion.