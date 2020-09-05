Teachers’ Day 2020: From politicians to celebrities, good wishes pour in from all quarters on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to all teachers who have contributed towards 'shaping minds and building our nation'

Tributes poured in on Twitter on the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Saturday

(5 September). Every year since 1962, Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country to honour Dr Radhakrishnan.

He was born on 5 September, 1888, in a middle class family in Thiruthani, Tamil Nadu. A renowned philosopher, statesman and teacher, he was appointed as professor of Philosophy to the King George V Chair of Mental and Moral Science at the University of Calcutta and was nominated 16 times for the Nobel Prize in Literature, and 11 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Commemorating this day, netizens took to Twitter to express their gratitude to all the teachers.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and the first Vice President on his birth anniversary, writing: "He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. His life, work and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian."

I pay my tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and the first Vice President on his birth anniversary today. He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. His life, work and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/3u9A9b6P39 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 5, 2020

Expressing his gratitude to teachers for "their remarkable efforts" in shaping minds and building the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti."

We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2020

Modi also shared a short clip from his last 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme where he had introduced an idea of teachers

educating students about the elsser-known aspects of India's freedom struggle.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti," before going on to greet the entire teaching fraternity who has been helping shape the nation.

Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls. pic.twitter.com/yPIEkT96dQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekartoo posted a message on the microblogging site congratulating all teachers on the occasion. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and wrote, "On Teachers Day let us honour all teachers, but specially remember the one whose birthday it is and who served as our First Citizen."

On #TeachersDay let us honour all teachers, but specially remember the one whose birthday it is and who served as our First Citizen: pic.twitter.com/B0YLag7YKU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 5, 2020

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi shared a heartfelt message on the ocassion. He said: "I don't know of anything in life that can't teach us something. A matchstick burns away to light so many candles. Nature teaches us to be selfless. Children teach us truth, innocence and love."

I don’t know of anything in life that can’t teach us something. A matchstick burns away to light so many candles. Nature teaches us to be selfless. Children teach us truth, innocence and love. #HappyTeachersDay — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) September 5, 2020

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture from her annual day function when she was in class one in school and extended gratitude to all her teachers. "So many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone," she shared.

This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bpeVJeaSwW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

Sonu Sood dedicated the day to his mother, writing that he has embarked on a journey down the path showed to him by his mum.

Actors Manoj Bajpayee and R Madhavan too wished their teachers for their contributions to their lives on the occasion.

I bow down in front of all my teachers who taught me not only the words numbers and books but also gave a wisdom to love each and every human and the Mother Earth!! प्रणाम आप सबको !! नमन !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 happy teachers day!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 5, 2020

"To all who've helped me understand life and make the best out of it, who've taught me lessons so I could ace better at the things I do. Here's wishing them a #HappyTeachersDay," tweeted actor Sidharth Malhotra.

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli wished all the teachers and coaches who encourage everyone and stand by them by being their constant pillars of support.

Happy Teacher's day to all the teachers and coaches who encourage us and stand by us by being our constant pillar of support. ☺️ #HappyTeachersDay — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2020

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra tweeted that there is no one he has met in life from whom he has not learnt something.

There is no one I have ever met in my life, from whom I have not learned something...

To you all—#HappyTeachersDay 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/7uAbhFChUJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2020

BCCI too tweeted their greetings to "all the teachers who have been guiding forces."