Teachers' Day 2019: Google doodle pays tribute to educators in India

The Google doodle for Thursday (5 September) celebrates Teachers' Day with an animated doodle.

India celebrates Teachers' Day every year in honour of former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. An exemplary teacher and a promoter of education, Dr Radhakrishnan was born on 5 September, 1888 in Tamil Nadu.

Google's doodle marking Teachers' Day in India shows a red, animated octopus standing against a blackboard, using its tentacles to solve math equations, read, conduct experiments and, make notes.

To mark the occasion, President Ramnath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2018 at an event in New Delhi. A total of 46 teachers have been selected from across the country to be honoured for their contribution to the education sector.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had received nominations for the honour from 6 May to 25 June, after which the teachers were selected at three different stages. This year will mark the 61st year of the National Teacher’s Award.

Designated by UNESCO, World Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 October internationally as a tribute to teachers and educators around the world. In India, the tradition of celebrating the day started in 1962 when Dr Radhakrishnan began his presidential term. The day is not to be confused with Guru Purnima, a more Hindu-Buddhist festival which also celebrates the student-teacher relationship.