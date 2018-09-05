Teachers' Day 2018 quiz: On Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, find out which celebrities also worked as teachers

Every year, 5 September is celebrated in India as Teachers' Day. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished teacher whose work dedicated towards education shaped the youth of the country in the early years of the democracy. Like Radhakrishnan, there are lakhs of teachers across the globe shaping the youth as future leaders in their respective fields. In this quiz, we take a look at some of the most popular personalities right from founders of tech giants, former US presidents, actors as well as writers and academicians who started as teachers, and went on to take a similar role in other leadership positions.