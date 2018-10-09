Teacher sexually assaults minor in Kolkata's Dhakuria; police arrest 35-year-old man after parents protest outside school

Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old dance teacher at a girls' school for sexually harassing a minor girl following massive protests by angry parents outside the school premises.

The matter has been reported from the Binodini Girls High School in Kolkata's Dhakuria area. According to CNN-News18, the age of the girl is not known, but it has been confirmed that she is a minor. The incident triggered a protest by angry parents, who were demanding an answer from the school authorities regarding the allegations.

#UPDATE: The teacher, accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl student in a school in south Kolkata, has been arrested. #WestBengal https://t.co/toVjzSCxqb — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2018

The police had a tough time trying to control the angry parents who tried to enter the school. The police had to wield batons to disperse the demonstrators after the protest intensified.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East division) Kalyan Mukherjee told PTI, "We are trying to talk to the guardians and handle the situation." Police, however, confirmed that no complaint had been lodged by the parents of the girl.

The school authorities were not available for comments.

Last month a teacher of the Carmel Primary School in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor after angry parents surrounded the school and demanded access to the accused.

With inputs from PTI