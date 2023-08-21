Teacher Recruitment Scam: SC turns down West Bengal govt plea for interim relief to Abhishek Banerjee

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the West Bengal government’s plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order to grant interim relief to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee against CBI and ED interrogation in a recruitment irregularities case.

The West Bengal government had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order which had refused to give interim relief to Banerjee.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) exposed a cash-for-jobs racket in West Bengal’s municipalities and municipal corporations.

The agency, while probing a teacher recruitment scam, stumbled upon evidence of another scam involving group D and group C positions.

According to the ED’s report, candidates paid hefty sums ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh to secure positions such as labourers, clerks, teachers, engineers, and more.

The probe revealed that since 2014-15, approximately 6,000 vacancies across 17 positions in 60 civic bodies were filled through this corrupt practice.

