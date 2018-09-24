TDP MLAs' murder: Security stepped up for all public representatives in Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley

Amaravati: Security cover for all public representatives in Andhra Pradesh was stepped up on Sunday after the outlawed CPI (Maoist) ultras gunned down Araku Valley MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident.

Soon after landing in New York City on Sunday evening, the chief minister spoke to top government officials in Amaravati and enquired about the incident, a communique from the CMO said.

Terming the killing of the legislator and his predecessor as a "blot on humanity", the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

State chief secretary Dinesh Kumar reviewed the situation with top police officials and directed them to ensure adequate security to all public representatives, particularly those taking part in the grama darshini (village visit) programme.

Police surveillance and combing operations have been intensified in the Agency area where Maoists have their presence.

On the other hand, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Harish Kumar Gupta said situation in Araku Valley was under control after the violence that broke out in the evening following the killing of the TDP leaders.

Tribal villagers vandalised the Araku and Dumbriguda police stations in the Agency area blaming the police for the killing of their MLA and ex-MLA.

A thatched roof shed in the Dumbriguda police station was set afire while the furniture was also damaged.

Several seized two-wheelers lying in the police station were also burnt even as the protesters also attacked the police personnel on duty.

A constable was injured in the mob violence, police sources said.

Unable to face the furious mob, police personnel had to run for cover.

Visakhapatnam Rural Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma, who reached Araku late in the evening, faced the villagers' ire.

The villagers demanded that the Dumbriguda police station sub-inspector be placed under suspension for having failed to provide adequate security to the MLA.

Additional police forces were rushed to Araku to restore peace even as arrangements were made in the valley for the post-mortem of the deceased.

Meanwhile, a release from the state police headquarters here said all public representatives have been requested not to visit interior areas without informing the police.

"Public representatives are requested to provide necessary advance information to the respective district Superintendent of Police and take adequate security cover," the release added.