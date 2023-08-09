TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu faces attempt-to-murder charge after violence during Yatra

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been named in two FIRs related to attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with the violence that took place during his tour of the state last week.

Nearly 20 policemen and several workers of Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling YSR Congress Party were injured after clashes broke out between members of the two political parties on August 4.

In a strong statement after the violence, the TDP chief had said, “If you come with sticks. I’ll come with sticks too, if you declare war, l’ll declare war too. Every drop of blood of my workers that is shed is like my blood being shed. Why are you resorting to such violence?”

The large-scale violence had taken place in the Annamayya and Chittoor districts and disturbing visuals had shown several vehicles, including a police bus and armoured vehicles, being set on fire

The police have now filed 12 FIRs and arrested 87 people. Five FIRs are related to the violence in the Annamayya district, in which 57 people have been named and 15 have been arrested. The TDP chief has been named in two of the FIRs.

The sections mentioned in the two FIRs include those related to criminal conspiracy and intimidation, attempt to murder, rioting and unlawful assembly.

Seven FIRs, naming 245 people, have been filed after the clash in Chittoor district and 72 arrests have been made.

Naidu has been carrying out a yatra in the state as part of his outreach ahead of Assembly elections in the state next year. The violence had broken out after the TDP chief had made scathing remarks against Thamballapalle MLA PD Reddy of the YSRCP and allegedly called him ‘Ravana’.