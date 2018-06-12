You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th result 2018: TBSE Madhyamik result 2018 announced; check at tripuraresults.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 12, 2018 10:17:34 IST

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Tripura Class 10th result 2018 or Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2018 at 9.30 am. Students can check the result on tripuraresults.nic.in. A total of 47,615 students appeared for the examination this year.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

TBSE conducted the Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th final exams 2018 from 6 March 2018 to 10 April 2018. Students can also check the result on third-party result websites lik examresults.net/tripura, tripura.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Here is how you can check your score for TBSE Class 10th result 2018:

- Visit the official website tripuraresults.nic.in

- Click on the link that says TBSE Class 10th result 2018

- Enter the details to view the result

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Last year, TBSE Class 10th final exams 2017 were held from 3 March, 2017 to 23 March, 2017 and the result was announced on 6 June, 2017. According to a News18 report, around 50,000 students sat for the Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th final exams 2017 and the state recorded a pass percentage of 59.31 percent, with boys outperforming the girls.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 10:17 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores