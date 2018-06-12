TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th result 2018: TBSE Madhyamik result 2018 announced; check at tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Tripura Class 10th result 2018 or Tripura Board Madhyamik result 2018 at 9.30 am. Students can check the result on tripuraresults.nic.in. A total of 47,615 students appeared for the examination this year.

TBSE conducted the Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th final exams 2018 from 6 March 2018 to 10 April 2018. Students can also check the result on third-party result websites lik examresults.net/tripura, tripura.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Here is how you can check your score for TBSE Class 10th result 2018:

- Visit the official website tripuraresults.nic.in

- Click on the link that says TBSE Class 10th result 2018

- Enter the details to view the result

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Last year, TBSE Class 10th final exams 2017 were held from 3 March, 2017 to 23 March, 2017 and the result was announced on 6 June, 2017. According to a News18 report, around 50,000 students sat for the Tripura Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10th final exams 2017 and the state recorded a pass percentage of 59.31 percent, with boys outperforming the girls.