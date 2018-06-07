TBSE result 2018: Tripura board Class 10th result 2018 announced; check on tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10th board result 2018 today. The board has released the result on the official Tripura exam results website: tripuraresults.nic.in.

According to The Indian Express, the board exams were affected by the Assembly election of Tripura. Three class 10 language papers —Bengali, Hindi, and Mizo — were shifted from 9 March to 10 March.

Here is how you can check your Tripura Board result 2018:

- Go to official results website tripuraresults.nic.in

- Click on the respective result link

- Enter the required details

- Submit and view your result

The results can be accessed through SMS as well. The candidates are required to type TBSE12 then space and type their respective roll number and send it to 54242.

Around 47,000 candidates had appeared for the clad 10 exams. It was conducted from 6 March to 10 April, in 51 centres.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.