TBSE declares Tripura board Class 10, 12 Result 2021 at tripuraresults.nic.in; check steps here

For the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams, the Tripura board has recorded a pass percentage of 80.62

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Tripura board Class 10 and Class 12 results today (31 July).

Students, who were waiting for their board results, can now check their scores by visiting the official websites tbse.tripura.gov.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.

This year, in Tripura, a total of 73,818 candidates were registered for both Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

For Madhyamik exams, the board has reportedly recorded a pass percentage of 80.62, The Indian Express reported.

In regular mode, 39,987 students had registered themselves for the Tripura board Madhyamik exams while 5,060 were continuing candidates, 1,341 were compartmental candidates. While 212 were external students from 1,066 schools in a total of eight districts.

According to the board, the Gomati district in the southern part of the state has achieved the highest pass percentage among eight districts and 426 schools have got a 100 percent pass rate.

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their TBSE result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the HS Result 2021 or Madhyamik Result 2021 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and name.

Step 4: After submitting the required credentials, your TBSE Class 10 or 12 scorecards will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download your board result and take a printout for future use.

For the unversed, the state government had scrapped Class 10 and Class 12 board exams due to the COVID-19 crisis this year.

While the results have been assessed as per the government's new evaluation formula. As per the criteria, the scorecards for both the classes have been prepared on the basis of the internal assessment and the marks secured by students in previous years.