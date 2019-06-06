TBSE 12th Result 2019: Tripura board to declare Class 12 arts, commerce results today on tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 12th result 2019 Date | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce Class 12 board arts and commerce results today (6 June) on the official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Some reports claimed that the result will be declared between 9 to 9.45 am but there was no confirmation from the board on this.

The TBSE HS +2 Stage board, orUchhaya Madhyamik, exams for arts, commerce and science streams were held from 1 March to 3 April. Around 27,000 students appeared for these exams.

Steps to check the TBSE Class 12 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Tripura board's official website –tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TBSE Result Link which will be available once the result is announced.

Step 3: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2019 on the homepage

Step 4: Enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket

Step 5: As soon as the results are submitted, the results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference.

In case the official website slows down, students can access the alternative websites to get their TBSE Class 12 results, such as tbse.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.in.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who fail to qualify their Class 12 exams this year. For more information, students can check the board's official website, tripuraresults.nic.in.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.