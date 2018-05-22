TBSE 12th result 2018: Tripura H.S. plus 2 Science stream result released today; check your score on tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Higher Secondary (H.S.) plus 2 Science stream examination result today at 9.00 am. The results are available on the official website: tripuraresults.nic.in.

The Class 12th or H.S. +2 examinations, which were scheduled to begin on 5 March, commenced on 8 March in view of the Assembly elections in the state.

Here is how you can check your Class 12th Science stream result:

Step 1: Go to tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Science - Year 2018 results link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

You can also avail your score via SMS:

TBSE12(Space)Roll Number- and send it to 54242

This year, around 27,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12th examinations and nearly 55,000 students sat for Class 10th examinations.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to update our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.