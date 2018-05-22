You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

TBSE 12th result 2018: Tripura H.S. plus 2 Science stream result released today; check your score on tripuraresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 22, 2018 10:37:26 IST

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Higher Secondary (H.S.) plus 2 Science stream examination result today at 9.00 am. The results are available on the official website: tripuraresults.nic.in.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The Class 12th or H.S. +2 examinations, which were scheduled to begin on 5 March, commenced on 8 March in view of the Assembly elections in the state.

Here is how you can check your Class 12th Science stream result:

Step 1: Go to tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Science - Year 2018 results link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

You can also avail your score via SMS: 

TBSE12(Space)Roll Number- and send it to 54242

This year, around 27,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12th examinations and nearly 55,000 students sat for Class 10th examinations.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to update our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 10:37 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores