TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 Declared: Tripura Board announces scores at tripuraresults.nic.in; how to check scores via SMS

TBSE Class 12 results 2020 Declared| The wait of 26,400 students is over as the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results of Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) Science examination today (Friday, 31 July).

Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official websites tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. to access their scores.

As per official data released by the board, the state recorded 80.80 overall pass percent this year. Among the streams, Science recorded the highest success rate, with 89.85 percent students clearing the exams. The passing percent of Arts and Commerce was recorded at 79.52 and 78.56 respectively.

In case students face difficulty in logging into the official websites, they should not panic. These temporary glitches are usually fixed soon.

In the meantime, there are quite a few alternative ways through which candidates can check your TBSE Class 12 art and commerce scores.

List of alternative websites:

indiaresults.com

examresults.com

How to check results via SMS

The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12<space>Roll Number and send it to number 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053.

Last year, TBSE had conducted the HS +2 Stage board examinations for arts, commerce and science streams from 1 March to 3 April which saw the attendance of around 27,000 students

Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:

Step 1: Go to official website – tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: Input the details like hall ticket number, date of birth as mentioned on your admit card

Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

About the Tripura board:

Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.