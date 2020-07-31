TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 Declared: Tripura board announces Class 12 results today; check tripuraresults.nic.in
Students who appeared for the TBSE 12th exams can visit the official websites tripurainfo.com and tripuraresults.nic.in. to access their scores.
TBSE Class 12 results 2020 Declared| The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results of Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) Science examination today (Friday, 31 July).
According to The Indian Express, 26,400 students had appeared for the Class 12 exam this year.
Last year, TBSE had conducted the HS +2 Stage board examinations for arts, commerce and science streams from 1 March to 3 April which saw the attendance of around 27,000 students
Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:
Step 1: Go to official website – tripuraresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2020 on the homepage
Step 3: Input the details like hall ticket number, date of birth as mentioned on your admit card
Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen
The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12<space>Roll Number and send it to number 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053.
About the Tripura board:
Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.
