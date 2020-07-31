TBSE 12th HS Result 2020 DECLARED: Bipasha Chakraborty of humanities stream tops with 96.4%, Ruchika Sarkar from science second at 94.6%

TBSE Class 12 results 2020 DECLARED: Bipasha Chakraborty, a humanities student from Vivekananda Vidyapith H.S School in Agartala has topped the Tripura board's Class 12 exams with 96.4 percent.

TBSE Class 12 results 2020 DECLARED | Bipasha Chakraborty, a humanities student from Vivekananda Vidyapith H.S School in Agartala has topped the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Class 12 exams with 482 marks or 96.4 percent.

Ruchika Sarkar from Arya Colony HS School, from the science stream, with 473 marks or 94.6 percent came second in the board.

Deepjoy Rudra Sarma from Umakanta Academy in Agartala, also from the science stream, got 472 marks or 94.4 percent, placed third in the board.

The Class 12 results of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) were released on the official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tripurainfo.com at 9 am today (Friday, 31 July).

Of the 26,400 students who appeared for the Class 12 exams this year, 80.80 percent have cleared their papers.

The science stream saw a pass percentage of 89.85, the commerce stream 78.56% and the arts stream 79.52%.

Last year, TBSE had conducted the HS +2 Stage board examinations for arts, commerce and science streams from 1 March to 3 April which saw the attendance of around 27,000 students.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for the TBSE Class 12 exams was 80.51 with humanities registering a pass percentage of 79.05 and commerce 78.13%.

Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:

Step 1: Go to official website – tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: Input the details like hall ticket number, date of birth as mentioned on your admit card

Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Steps to check Class 12 results via SMS:

The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 Roll Number and send it to number 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053.

About the Tripura board:

Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.