TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 Declared: Tripura board declares Class 12 arts, commerce results; check official websites tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in

TBSE 12th result 2019 Declared | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared Class 12 board arts and commerce results today (6 June) on the official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

Once the formal announcement of the Class 12 results is made at the board's office in Gorakhbasti, Agartala, the TBSE Uchhaya Madhyamik (Class 12) result 2019 will also be made available online for Ststudents' convenience.

How to check the TBSE Class 12 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of: tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Arts & Commerce- Year 2019 link

Step 4: Once directed to the page, enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the results will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download your Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference. In 2018, over 25,240 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 arts and commerce examinations. While the overall pass percentage for commerce students was 71.83 percent, arts students secured a pass percentage of 74.04 percent. Click here to follow LIVE updates on TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 Students who fail to clear their Tripura board Uchhaya Madhyamik 2019 exams will have the option to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. They can apply for the supplementary papers by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 14:02:21 IST