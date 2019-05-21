TBSE 12th HS Result 2019: Alternative ways to check Tripura Class 12 science board exam results if official websites are down

TBSE 12th HS Result 2019 Date: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 science board exam results today (21 May) on its official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

Once the formal announcement of Class 12 results is made at the board's office in Gorakhbasti, Agartala, the TBSE Uchhaya Madhyamik (Class 12) results will be made available online for students.

Owing to the extremely high volume of traffic, the official website is likely to slow down once the results are announced. If you face difficulty in logging into the official websites, do not panic.

Temporary glitches are usually fixed soon. And while authorities work on getting the websites up and running, students can try alternative ways to check their TBSE Class 12 scores.

How to check Tripura Class 12 result 2019 on examresults.net: Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website Step 2: Click on West Bengal in the list of the states or access the link directly here. Step 3: Look for the link which says "TBSE Results Click Here". Click on the link. Step 4: Fill in all the details to get your Gujarat Board SSC Examination 2019 result Steps to check Tripura Class 12 results 2019 on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com Step 2: Click on West Bengal in the list of the states or type the URL tripura.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter Step 3: Look for the link which says "Tripura Board of Secondary Education" with "Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) Exam Result 2019" written under it. Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your Tripura Class 12 result 2019

SMS service:

You can get your TBSE class 12 result over SMS as well. Type TBSE12<space>RollNumber and send it to number 54242

In 2018, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 percent in the Science stream.

Students who fail to clear their Tripura board madhyamik 2019 exams will have the option to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. They can apply for the supplementary by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

