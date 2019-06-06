TBSE 10th HS Result 2019 Date: Tripura Board likely to declare Class 10 results on 8 June on official website tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 10th HS Result 2019 Date | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 on 8 June. Students who appeared for the Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination) - Year 2019 exam are advised to visit the official website tripuraresults.nic.in to check the results.

The results of Madhyamik examination (Class 10) will be announced in the second week of June, a report in the Indian Express said.

Tripura Board conducted the TBSE Class 10 exams from 2 March to 26 March.

Here is how you can check your Class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to official website tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination) - Year 2019',on the homepage

Step 3: Input the details like hall ticket number, date of birth as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

The results will also be available via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE10<space>RollNumber and send it to number 54242. The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053.

In 2018, nearly 49,000 candidates appeared for the exams and the TBSE Class 10 pass percentage was recorded at 59.59. Students who fail to qualify to clear their Tripura Board Madhyamik 2019 exam will have the option to appear for Tripura Board Supplementary/Improvement Exam. They can apply for the supplementary by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website after the Class 10 TBSE 2019 results are declared.

About Tripura Board:

Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​