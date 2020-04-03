Tata's IHCL opens up hotels to medical professionals; 7 establishments across Noida, Mumbai, Goa, Agra to offer rooms

Days after Ratan Tata and Tata Sons announced Rs 1,500 crore contribution for the fight against coronavirus, the group has now opened its hotels for medical staff treating Covid-19 patients.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) too has come out in support of healthcare professionals.

Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra, tweeted about the noble initiative.

The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis.

Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000) Ji Tata Group (@TataCompanies) for your generous contributions. pic.twitter.com/2Os08k5k1Y — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 3, 2020

"During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today (Friday), we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus,” news agency PTI quoted an IHCL spokesperson as saying.

The rooms will be available across seven hotels – Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida City Center.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh too hailed the move on Twitter writing, “In times of great difficulty, great men stand up and raise their hands !”

Coronavirus cases have crossed the 10 lakh mark around the world with India registering more than 2,500 cases and over 50 deaths.

