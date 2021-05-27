"This girl, who is a victim of sexual abuse by person who is her father's friend, approached an eminent counsel Indira Jaising, whose ability, competence and integrity cannot be questioned by anyone. She rightly took advice because you need to go to a lawyer whom you can trust. Unfortunately, for the first time in our Indian jurisprudence, the court records that there is every possibility of doctoring of events? How can counsel this eminence be a party to doctoring? I take offence," the LiveLaw report quoted him as saying.

Mehta was appearing for Goa along with Advocate General Devidas Pangam in the state government's appeal challenging the 21 May judgment passed by sessions Judge Kshama Joshi acquitting Tejpal in the case.

Mehta requested the court to keep the matter for next week, after which the court asked why it could not be heard in the normal course. To this, the SG replied that it is important for women to know that the High Court took immediate cognisance.

"Normally I would have bowed down. But in this case, there is so much in the judgment.. It is important for women to know that the High Court took immediate cognisance," Bar&Bench quotes him as saying.

"In such matters, the systems expects sensitivity, apart from legal jurisprudence. Both of which are lacking in this case. We owe it to our girls, that this is taken up by the high court at the earliest," he said, according toLiveLaw.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Goa government filed its appeal even before it received a copy of the judgement, Mehta told the court.

"We received a copy of the judgement only on 25 May. We would like to bring the judgement on record and also amend the grounds of challenge in the petition," Mehta said.

Justice SC Gupte in his order said, "Considering the law against disclosure of identity of victims in such offences, it is in the interest of justice to have these references redacted. The trial court is accordingly directed to redact the references made in the judgement that disclose the identity of the victim before uploading the judgement on the court's website."

The court took on record Mehta's request to put the order on record and also granted three-days' time to the state government to amend the grounds of appeal against the acquittal order.

The high court posted the appeal for further hearing on 2 June.