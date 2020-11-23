Tarun Gogoi passes away: From 'huge loss' to 'forever remembered', politicos pay tribute to ex-Assam CM

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind, said: 'Gogoi's long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam'

On Monday, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passed away while undergoing treatment for post- COVID-19 complications.

The death of Gogoi, an MLA from the Titabor Assembly constituency since 2001, six-time parliamentarian and twice Union minister, saw political leaders across party lines take to social media to offer their condolences and express grief.

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind, said: "Gogoi's long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam".

He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to express his condolence at his passing and remembered him as a 'popular leader'.

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Gogoi and said he “loved and respected him deeply”.

Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family. pic.twitter.com/jTMfSyAJ6J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who left for Guwahati to visit Gogoi earlier today, mourned the demise of the former CM.

In a statement, Sonowal said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader. The people of Assam will always remember his committed service and contributions to the state. His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple life-style and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country”.

Sonowal had earlier in the day also described him as ‘a father figure’.

Union Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted his condolences:

Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2020

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the demise of former Assam CM's death.

Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Former Chief Minister of Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji.

True son of the soil and a popular leader. His contributions will be remembered fondly.

May the departed soul find peace,

my condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm & the entire family🙏 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 23, 2020

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said Gogoi's demise is a "huge loss for North East".

Shri @tarun_gogoi dada, may you rest in perfect peace.

My sincere condolences to you and your family @GauravGogoiAsm

My heart goes out to everyone who loved him. This is such a huge loss for North East India. pic.twitter.com/HmHsnfvj49 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) November 23, 2020

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also sent his condolences to the former Assam chief minister's family and friends.

Deeply painful to hear about the tragic demise of ex-CM of Assam, Tarun Gogoi ji.

May God give, family and friends grieving the immeasurable loss they suffered, the strength to overcome the pain. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 23, 2020

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted:

Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam for 3 terms, Tarun Gogoi Ji. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 23, 2020

Here's how some other political leaders offered their condolences:

Just heard of the passing away of Shri. Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. Elected several times to the Lok Sabha, and was an experienced leader. My prayers that the Almighty give strength to @GauravGogoiAsm and all his loved ones to bear the loss. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 23, 2020

Deeply pained by the unfortunate demise of former CM Assam Tarun Gogoi Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 23, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing on of veteran INC leader & Ex-CM Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of my good friend @GauravGogoiAsm — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 23, 2020

People in rest of India may or may not know but the role of ##TarunGogoi in rebuilding Assam along with other leaders was key to the overall development of the northeast region. we across different party line have huge respect for him which is rarity today — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) November 23, 2020

A veteran Congressman & a statesman, #TarunGogoi ji, not only helped rebuild Assam,but was also was great ambassador for the North East region. It has been an honor to have worked with him.He shall forever be remembered for his contributions.

My condolences to the bereaved family — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 23, 2020

Saddened about the demise of veteran Congress leader, former Chief Minister of Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) November 23, 2020

Deeply saddened by Tarun Gogoiji's passing. I had the privilege of knowing him for some 15 years&had the highest respect for him. I fondly recall his gracious welcome on my two visits to him in Assam. Profound condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm on his loss. We all share in his grief. pic.twitter.com/4JZW6T84XT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 23, 2020

Gogoi, a three-time chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at 5.34 pm.

Gogoi is survived by his wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima, and son Gaurav.

The state government has announced three days of mourning to honour Gogoi.

With inputs from PTI