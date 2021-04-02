TANCET Result 2021: Anna University declares result for entrance exam; steps to check score on tancet.annauniv.edu

The university has also preponed the date for availability of mark sheets; students will be able to avail scorecard from 8 April instead of previously announced date of 20 April

The results for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 was declared by Anna University today (Thursday, 1 April). The result was scheduled to be released on 16 April, however, the university has announced the results 15 days in advance. Students, who appeared for the exam, can check their scorecard by visiting the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Candidates can follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official site, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the home page, click on 'TANCET Result 2021'.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login credentials and click on 'Submit'.

Step 4: TANCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can check and download the scorecard for future reference.

The scorecard consists of roll number, name of the candidate, marks secured in the entrance exam and rank.

In the case of mark sheets as well, the university has preponed the date. The mark sheet will now be available to candidates from 8 April instead of 20 April.

The exam was conducted on 20 March for MCA and MBA courses. On 21 March, tests for MTech, MPlan, and MArch were held. On behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, Anna University, Chennai, conducted the state-level exam for admission to various postgraduate degree programmes for the academic year 2021-2022. The university is expected to release counselling details soon.