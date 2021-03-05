TANCET Admit Card 2021 to be released today; check details at tancet.annauniv.edu
Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of the government of Tamil Nadu
The Anna University, Chennai, is going to release the admit cards for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 on its official website today, 5 March. Candidates who are set to appear in the postgraduate entrance exam are advised to visit tancet.annauniv.edu once the link has been activated and download their hall tickets.
It must be noted that bringing the call letter to the exam centre is absolutely necessary as candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exams without their admit cards. In case any candidate loses their admit card before the exam, they can send a request for duplicate admit cards. For this, payment of Rs 100 has to be made via demand draft along with an application to the secretary of TANCET, Anna University, Chennai – 600025.
Follow these steps to download
Step 1: Visit official site of TANCET
Step 2: Click on the 'Hall Ticket' section on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your registered email ID and password in the given space
Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, your call letter will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a print out of the document
This year, TANCET for MBA and MCA courses will be held on 20 March. On the other hand, TANCET ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan is scheduled to be held on 21 March.
Candidates who seek admission to various MBA, MCA and ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan degree programmes for the academic year 2021-2022 offered at several participating institutes in Tamil Nadu must qualify TANCET 2021. Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of the government of Tamil Nadu.
