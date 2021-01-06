TANCET 2021: Online applications begin from 10 am on 19 January; check details at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2021 is conducted by Anna University and is considered by the Anna University, Annamali University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2021) applications begin at 10 am on 19 January at the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

As per the official notification, last date for registration of application till 5 pm on 12 February.

The notification further adds that the checking of the final status of application will go on till 5 March.

According to the official notification, the results will be announced on or before 16 April, while the mark sheets will be available on or before 20 April.

Here's how to register for TANCET 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Once there they need to click on the TANCET Registration link followed by the Register Button.

Step 3: Candidates need to provide the required information and press the Submit button.

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to the payment page.

Step 5: On successful completion of payment, candidates will be directed to pages related to other relevant details required for the examination.

Step 6: Once done, they will ask for the confirmation of the details provided.

Step 7: On confirmation, candidates will be redirected to a page where they can take a printout of the application.

The registration process is complete only when the candidate is able to take the printout of the application.

According to a report in NDTV, candidates can apply for the entrance test for admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan.

Documents required by candidates for the registration include:

· Valid email-ID and mobile number

· Tenth Registration/Roll Number and Year of Passing.

· Twelfth Registration/Roll Number and Year of Passing.

· Diploma Registration/Roll Number and Year of Passing, if applicable.

· Passport photo in jpg format.

· For those belonging to SC/ST/SCA, a copy of community certificate in pdf format.

· Image of candidate signature in jpg format.

· Particulars for online payment.