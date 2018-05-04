TANCET 2018 hall tickets released: Download hall ticket for postgraduate entrance exam from annauniv.edu

The Anna University has released the hall tickets for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2018. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website of Anna University, annauniv.edu.

TANCET is held every year for admission into the various postgraduate engineering courses including MBA, MCA and ME / MTech / M Arch / M Plan in Tamil Nadu.

The hall ticket is an important document which has to be downloaded and produced by all aspiring students, to be able to sit for the entrance exam, which will be held in offline mode on 19 May for all programmes except MCA. The MCA exam will be held on 20 May. The hall ticket is available online only to those students who successfully filled the application.

Steps to download TANCET 2018 Hall Ticket:

- Go to the website of Anna University

- Click on TANCET 2018 (Download Hall Ticket)

- The link would take you to a separate page. Click on 'Download Hall Ticket' button. The link should open to a new page.

- Enter the User ID and Password

- Download the hall ticket

- Take a print of the hall ticket.

The exam timing for TANCET are as follows:

Subject Date Time ME / Mtech / M Arch / M Plan 43239 10 am to 12 noon MBA 43239 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm MCA 43240 10 am to 12 noon

Students must check the hall ticket thoroughly to make sure there is no discrepancy. The hall ticket lists information regarding the exam centre and timing regarding the exam.

According to a Careers360 report, GATE qualified candidates will not have to attempt TANCET 2018 examination and can directly apply for the counselling session. However, GATE XE/XL candidates will be required to appear for the entrance examination of TANCET 2018.