Every year on 21 June, International Yoga Day is celebrated around the world. The day is marked to draw attention to the importance of this practice in developing good mental strength and physical well-being. This year's theme for International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day today, renowned dairy brand Amul - which is known for creating witty and unique topicals - also came up with a quirky, creative post. Giving the International Yoga Day celebrations a foodie twist, the Indian dairy brand shared a new artwork.

Taking to Instagram, Amul commemorated the special day with a doodle having a pun-intended caption. In the now-viral post, two trademark Amul girls can be seen performing yoga asanas. One girl is seen holding a burger bun with butter inside it while the other girl appears tempted by it.

“Tan, Mann aur Bun ki Shakti (which roughly translates to body, soul, and bun’s strength). Amul makes you flexible,” read the caption.

Find the creative post here:

Amul's quirky post has collected enormous praise online. Since being shared, this post has garnered more than 13,000 likes and several comments.

Amul has always brought a smile to its audience through its creative puns that are mostly based on the world's happenings.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the International Yoga Day celebrations from Karnataka’s Mysuru. Along with him, there were more than 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who participated in the celebrations at the Mysore Palace grounds.

During the event, PM Modi stressed the importance of Yoga and asserted that it has become a global festival.

Since 2015, International Yoga Day is being celebrated by the United Nations as a way to spread awareness about including Yoga in everyday life.