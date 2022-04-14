Tamil New Year 2022: Traditional delectable dishes to try this Puthandu

On the occasion of Puthandu, here are some of the traditional dishes which you can devour during the festival

Puthandu or Puthuvarudam, which is also known as the Tamil New Year, will be marked on 14 April this year. The festival of Puthandu is celebrated and observed in the state of Tamil Nadu as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry. It is also observed and celebrated in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and elsewhere in the world where members of the Tamil community reside.

The festival date of Puthandu is set in line with the Hindu lunisolar calendar and it marks the first day of the month of Chithirai. Feasting, giving gifts, making kolams, and visiting temples and homes of your close ones are some of the common ways in which the festival is celebrated. People greet each other by saying Puthandu Vazthugal, which translates to 'Happy New Year'.

On the occasion of Puthandu, here are some of the traditional dishes which you can devour during the festival-

1. Manjal Poosanikai sambar: A a quick recipe and everyone's favourite, this delectable dish is made out of Toor dal and pumpkin. The sambar tastes sweet because of the yellow pumpkin or Manjal Poosanikai, and is usually consumed with boiled rice.

2. Masala Dal Vada is prepared from the combination of two pulses, Urad dal and chana dal. The vada is served with sambar or rasam and coconut chutney.

3. Manga Pachadi is prepared from ingredients like raw mango, sambar powder, jaggery, and betel leaves. Puthandu is considered incomplete without Manga Pachadi as the side dish is considered essential for the festival.

4. Aval Payasam is a traditional kheer made out of rice. Make sure you try out this tasty and easy to make dessert on Puthandu.

5. Arachuvitta Rasam is also known as Kalyana rasam. This traditional dish is also known to have a lot of digestive properties. Pepper flavoured tamarind water is added to toor dal. Ground rasam spice is then added to the mix to bring out the flavour of the recipe.