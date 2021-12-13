Tamil Nadu's car driver hailed as hero after he saves wounded monkey through CPR
In the viral video M Prabhu is seen administering mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to the monkey. Netizens were moved by the kind act done by the car driver
The video of a man in Tamil Nadu saving the life of a monkey by administering mouth-to-mouth resuscitation has gone viral on social media. The video, tweeted by a reporter of New Indian Express, shows the man pumping the heart of the wounded animal and breathing oxygen to revive it. At the end of the video, the man is seen happy as the monkey comes back to life and is taken to the hospital.
A 38-year-old man from #Perambalur tried to resuscitate a wounded monkey by breathing into its mouth. @NewIndianXpress@xpresstn#humanitywithheartpic.twitter.com/iRMTNkl8Pn
— Thiruselvam (@Thiruselvamts) December 12, 2021
According to a report by New Indian Express, the man in the video, M Prabhu, is a car driver from Perambalur, Tamil Nadu. The monkey was attacked and chased by dogs, who had managed to climb a tree. Prabhu, rescued the animal from the tree and was on his way to the veterinary hospital, when he realised that the monkey was collapsing. He then started to apply CPR on the monkey and when heard its heart beat again, took it to the hospital.
Netizens were moved by the video and had flooded the video with comments.
Why people search god every where, i don't know. look at there god is infront of you. Is doing his job, and get it done. — Raju 22301956 (@RajuShedge7) December 12, 2021
The monkey was later handed over to the forest department officials.
