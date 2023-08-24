Tamil Nadu woman loses life in attempted home birth following YouTube tutorial

Tragedy struck when a woman in Tamil Nadu, lost her life due to complications arising from a home birth attempt led by her husband, who reportedly relied on a process he learned from a YouTube video.

The 27-year-old woman, named Loganayaki, suffered severe blood loss as her husband faced difficulty in properly handling the umbilical cord. Loganayaki resided in Puliampatti near Pochampalli, according to a report by India Today.

Following the incident, she was rushed to the Primary Health Center (PHC), where medical professionals declared her deceased upon arrival. The PHC medical officer promptly informed the authorities, leading to the initiation of a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Although Loganayaki’s life could not be saved, the newborn was successfully brought into the world and is currently receiving care at a government hospital.

The unfortunate incident occurred while Loganayaki was in labor, and her husband, Madhesh, took the decision to pursue a home birth.

In a separate and remarkable case, doctors in Delhi accomplished a medical feat by assisting a 39-year-old woman with cervical cancer in delivering a healthy baby girl, all the while managing and treating her cancer, which is presently in remission.

The woman in question, Marina Ch Ralte, hailing from Mizoram, received the news of a 7-centimeter tumor in her uterine cervix when she was 16 weeks pregnant.

With a focus on safeguarding the well-being of both the mother and the unborn child, the medical team at Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), situated in Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, judiciously administered 7 cycles of chemotherapy to Marina.

Throughout this process, continuous monitoring of the fetus was conducted to closely observe the baby’s development and ensure its health.

Though Marina encountered significant bleeding complications initially, the second cycle of chemotherapy brought about an end to the bleeding, showcasing the efficacy of the treatment.

As Marina’s pregnancy progressed, the medical experts devised a meticulous plan for the secure delivery of the child. At the 37th week of her pregnancy, Marina underwent a lower segment caesarean section (LSCS), culminating in the birth of a healthy baby girl.

Following the successful delivery, Marina resumed her chemotherapy, followed by radiation therapy and brachytherapy—a specialized form of targeted radiation therapy. This approach not only facilitated the reduction of her gravid uterus to its normal size but also led to the remission of her cancer. Now, Marina relishes the joys of motherhood with her healthy child by her side, affirmed the medical team.