Tamil Nadu water crisis: DMK workers protest seeking municipal administration minister's resignation in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: About 400 DMK workers were held on Wednesday for trying to stage a protest demanding Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani's resignation for his alleged failure to resolve the water crisis in Coimbatore and in Tamil Nadu at large.

Led by party Singanallur MLA N Karthik and former minister Pongalur N Palanisamy, the party workers demonstrated in front of the corporation office by raising slogans against Velumani for allegedly failing to create necessary infrastructure to store water.

Nearly 100 women carrying empty pots and holding placards saying "provide drinking water" raised slogans seeking regular water supply, which is now done once in 15 to 20 days in most areas.

The DMK workers demanded also cancellation of a project awarded to French firm Suez International for supplying water all day, as the delay in digging and laying pipeline was causing the drinking water crisis.

Since there was no permission to stage the demonstration, police arrested the party workers.

