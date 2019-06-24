Tamil Nadu water crisis: DMK chief MK Stalin leads protest against state govt; party MP TR Baalu moves notice in Lok Sabha

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin and party workers on Monday held a protest against the Tamil Nadu government over the acute water crisis in Chennai by carrying empty plastic pots in their hands.

Stalin who also joined the protest here, said, "The pot is here, but where is the water. The ruling government should solve the water crisis in the state. It has not done anything to resolve the issue."

DMK MP from Chennai parliamentary constituency, Dhayanidhi Maran said, "The city is out of the water and present Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy blamed lack of rains behind the crisis."

Meanwhile, DMK MP from Sriperumbudur, TR Baalu has given a notice in the Lok Sabha today over the water crisis issue in the state.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

