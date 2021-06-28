Tamil Nadu lockdown rules latest: Bus services are already operational in Chennai and three nearby districts including Chengelpet in Tamil Nadu

With a decline in daily COVID-19 cases across the state, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a few more relaxations that will be effective from today, 28 June. The relaxation includes reopening of worship places and malls in four districts and recommencement of public transport in 23 other districts.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on 25 June announced the extension of lockdown by one more week. The ongoing lockdown will end on 5 July. The state government has categorised 38 districts into three separate groups keeping in mind the occurrence of COVID-19 cases for the purpose of easing relaxation.

Below, check the list of new COVID-19 guidelines:

- Bus services are already operational in Chennai and three nearby districts including Chengelpet. Public buses will not be operational to category 1 districts which include Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai

- Shopping complexes, malls and places of worship will reopen in four districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet in northern Tamil Nadu. Also, eateries in malls will only provide parcel service while play areas for children will remain closed

- Gyms, yoga centres with 50 percent occupancy, museums and protected monuments would also open in a total of 27 districts. The timings allotted for them are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and barring 11 other districts, including Coimbatore and Thanjavur

- People are allowed to go to beaches between 5:00 am and 9:00 am across the state

- Bars and cinemas halls will remain closed. While food delivery will be allowed from restaurants between 6:00 am and 9:00 pm

- The metro train services will also be operational every 10 minutes from 7:00 am till 9:00 pm

- Textile and jewellery showrooms will operate without air-conditioning and allow only 50 percent of customers. The timing allotted is between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm

- Private establishments can work with a 100 percent workforce in Chennai and three other districts

- Non-airconditioned bus services, including inter-district operations, shall resume with 50 percent occupancy in as many as 23 other districts