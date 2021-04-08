Tamil Nadu to reintroduce curbs from 10 April as daily COVID-19 cases cross 4k; here's what's allowed

The govt has also decided to bring back initiatives like fever camps, door to door survey to detect people with flu-like symptoms and contact tracing of those who were in contact with people who test positive

As fresh COVID-19 cases surpassed 4,000 in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Thursday reintroduced curbs limiting seating in cinemas to 50 percent of capacity and shutting large vegetable markets like the Koyambedu complex in Chennai from 10 April.

The government also urged all those above 45 years of age to get vaccinated within two weeks in either government or recognised private facilities to help prevent the virus from spreading.

Emphasising strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures including wearing masks and social distancing, the government appealed to the people to cooperate with it to aid the prevention of virus spread.

The decision was announced as Tamil Nadu reported 4,276 fresh coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Thursday, taking the total caseload further to 9.15 lakh and the toll to 12,840. The number of active cases stood at 30,131.

According to PTI, the Tamil Nadu government said that it was conducting about 80,000 RT-PCR tests every day. Now, the govt has decided to bring back initiatives like fever camps, door to door survey to detect people with flu-like symptoms and contact tracing of those who were in contact with people who test positive.

Here is a detailed list of the restrictions that are to be imposed from 10 April and the SOPs to be followed for commercial activities as well as the local governance level to curb the spread of the virus:

Retail shops, markets etc

Retail outlets in big vegetable markets like the sprawling Koyambedu complex in Chennai and similar large facilities in other districts shall not be allowed to operate, an official release said.

Be it groceries, retail shops, malls, big format stores, restaurants and tea shops, the number of people who could gather at any given time shall not exceed 50 percent of the capacity.

All outlets could function till 11 pm and takeaway services would also be open till such time.

The '50 percent' capacity rule would also be applicable to movie theatres including single screen and multiplex, zoos, amusement parks, recreation clubs.

A maximum number of '200' people are allowed in auditoriums for events including cultural, entertainment, political or sports.

Travel related curbs

Intake of passengers in buses in Chennai and for Intra and inter-state travel shall be confined to the seating capacity of vehicles and no passenger shall be allowed to travel while standing.

In taxis and autorickshaws, only three and two passengers would be allowed respectively.

The e-registration rule would be in place as before to monitor those arriving in Tamil Nadu from other states and abroad.

Religious and festival events

Gatherings for religious and festival purposes would be prohibited and prayers in all places of worship by adhering to norms like social distancing shall be permitted only up to 8 pm.

Social events

The maximum number of people who could take part in weddings is limited to 100 and those for a funeral is 50.

Spectators shall not be allowed for sporting events and swimming pools must be used only for training.

SOPs to follow for commercial activities

Firms, factories, commercial complexes and hotels must ensure thermal screening, use of hand sanitisers and masks and expos would be allowed only for Business to Business process.

People who do not wear masks should not be allowed entry in premises including hotels and commercial complexes.

Industries should make arrangements to get employees vaccinated and action would be taken against establishments that do not follow the Standard Operating Procedure.

Though shoots for small screen soaps and movies shall be allowed, artists and employees must undergo RT-PCR tests and get vaccinated and production houses should ensure this, the government said.

SOPs at local governance level

In Chennai, field-level committees for every zone would be set up to bring down the caseload and similar panels shall become functional in districts too.

A monitoring mechanism for containment zones (involving personnel from police and health departments besides employees from local bodies) shall be in place to ensure that people do not step outside of such areas.

Volunteers would be assigned to help people in containment zones and they shall ensure the availability of essential commodities for residents.

If COVID-19 symptoms are suspected, the nearest government facility should be approached, the government said and sought public cooperation.

