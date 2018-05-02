Tamil Nadu teen upset with father's alcohol addiction kills self, asks CM to shut down TASMAC shops in suicide note

A 17-year-old boy upset over his father's alcohol addiction allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a rail overbridge in Tirunelveli on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Police said.

The body was found hanging from an overbridge on the Tirunelveli Bypass road in the district, police said.

The teen, a medical aspirant, was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test examination (NEET).

A NEET hall ticket, besides a purported suicide note, was found by police at the site.

Police said the boy, in his suicide note, stated he committed suicide because he could not stop his father from drinking.

"Appa (father), don’t do my last rites. Only then will my soul rest in peace. At least, from now, don’t drink, appa", News18 quoted the student as saying in his suicide note.

In the note, the teen also urged Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy to save other families from the liquor menace by closing all liquor shops across the state, they said, according to the report.

"Let us see if the Tamil Nadu chief minister shuts down alcohol outlets at least now. If he doesn't, my spirit will come back to do it", The News Minute further quoted the boy as saying in the suicide note. The student's family said his father was a daily wage worker and an alcoholic and that the boy lost his mother at an early age, according to the report.

The News18 report also added that villagers from the boy's district have also asked the state government to shut down Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops.

On Sunday, the Madras High Court held that the Tamil Nadu government's decision to permit liquor shops within the limits of municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats (regardless of their distance from highways passing through their areas) was not sustainable.

With inputs from PTI